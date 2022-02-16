Top 10 iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri: Revisit his legacy with Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaki and more

Bappi Lahiri made his entry in films five decades ago and continued to churn out peppy numbers at the age of 69, just a month before his death on Tuesday night. He died following multiple health issues in a Mumbai hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi was known to have introduced and popularised synthesised disco music in India. He majorly worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3.

Born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri, Bappi Lahiri had singer parents--Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri. They were Bengali musicians, trained in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. Kishore Kumar was his maternal uncle.

Bappi is said to have begun playing tabla at the young age of three when he was trained by his parents. He has two children--son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri. Recently, he introduced his grandson Swastik Lahiri and promoted his song last year in October.

He is best known for his peppy dance numbers but has also given some of the most memorable romantic and melancholic songs in Bollywood. In his vast career, he gave many chartbusters and we take a look at some of the most popular ones from Hindi cinema:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chalte ChalteFilm: Chalte Chalte

Tamma Tamma LogeFilm: Thanedaar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raat BaaqiFilm: Sharaab

Inteha Ho GayifILM:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thodi Si Jo Pi Li HaiFilm: Sharaabi

Kisi Nazar Ko TeraFilm: Aitbaar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Koi Yaha Aha Nache NacheFilm: Disco Dancer

Humko Aaj Kal Hai IntezaarFilm: Sailaab

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jalta Hai Jiya MeraFilm: Zakhmee

Bambai Se Aya Mera DostFilm: Aaap Ki Kahatir

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ‘Dada, you’ll be missed': Celebs mourn Bappi Lahiri; PM Modi tweets condolences

Bappi Lahiri was infected with the coronavirus last year and some reports later claimed that he lost his voice after testing positive for Covid-19. However, he refuted the rumours in an interview with Hindustan Times and said he only had cough.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.