Tried to get out of my body: Diljit Dosanjh’s on-stage remark about death leaves fans worried

A video from one of Diljit Dosanjh’s recent concerts has taken over social media, but it’s not just the music that has got his fans talking. In the clip, the singer-actor is heard telling the crowd that he tried to “get out of his body last December”, a remark that has sparked concern and unease among his followers.

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Calgary, Canada, on April 30 as part of his Aura World Tour 2026.

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The confession has since triggered a wave of reactions online, with fans expressing concern and speculating about the personal struggles and inner demons Diljit may be grappling with behind the scenes.

Diljit Dosanjh raises concerns

Recently, Diljit performed in Calgary, Canada, on April 30 as part of his Aura World Tour 2026. Days after the concert, a video from the event has surfaced on social media, and it’s grabbing attention for Diljit’s chilling remark about death.

During the concert, Diljit is heard telling the audience in Punjabi, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to stress the importance of love and his connection to Punjab, saying, “I have no fear of death, and I don’t have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to stress the importance of love and his connection to Punjab, saying, “I have no fear of death, and I don’t have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?” {{/usCountry}}

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The clip, first shared on Instagram and later making its way to Reddit, quickly sparked intense reactions online. Some fans wondered if he had been dealing with trolling, and others wondered the reason behind making such a statement.

One comment read, “Unfortunate how people troll this. Avicii, Chetser Bennington, Amy Winehouse, SSR - so many were lost when they were at the peak of their career. As someone who has battled severe depression while doing exceptionally well in my career, I can attest how hard it feels to get out of bed. I really hope Indians start taking mental health seriously instead of trolling and making it worse.”

“I had nooo idea that he was getting hate nonstop? I thought he was super liked. Why??,” one wrote, with another sharing, “You never know what struggles someone is going through. Just because someone has money doesn’t mean their life is perfect. This guy has been getting hate nonstop for while now.”

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“Unfortunate how people troll this… I really hope Indians start taking mental health seriously instead of trolling and making it worse,” one comment read.

One social media user commented, “We don't know what happened but hope he's coping mentally and has enough supports in place.” Another social media user wrote, “Fame takes a toll on mental health .”

Diljit Dosanjh in spotlight

Right now, Diljit is busy with his Aura tour. The tour began on April 23 in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium, before moving through other parts of Canada. Diljit performed in Calgary on April 30 and Edmonton on May 2. He will perform in Winnipeg on May 7. He will wrap up the Canadian leg with a performance in Toronto on May 31.

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Between the Canada dates, Diljit will also travel to several places in the US with his tour, with performances in cities such as Orlando, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The tour follows the massive success of his Te Dil-Luminati Tour.

Recently, Diljit made waves with his second appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In terms of acting, Diljit was last seen in Border 2. He will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition film Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is slated to release in cinemas on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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