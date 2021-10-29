Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla tribute video, fans get goosebumps as he calls out her name
Shehnaaz Gill is out with her musical tribute to late Bigg Boss 13 winner and her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla.
Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the song, Tu Yaheen Hai.
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 02:13 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shehnaaz Gill has released her new music video, Tu Yaheen Hai, featuring her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner makes multiple appearances in the music video, courtesy his old footage from Bigg Boss 13.

The song has been sung by Shehnaaz Gill and has been written by Raj Ranjodh. The music video shows Shehnaaz living a lonely life in a foreign location, lost in her memories of Sidharth. For a moment, she imagines Sidharth wiping her tears and he calls out her name, “Sana”.

RELATED STORIES

 

While the newly shot video shows her in a sombre mood, the Bigg Boss 13 snippets are lively and take the viewers back to their good old days. Shehnaaz recalls how they used to chat, fight and make up in the Bigg Boss house. There is also a clip from their joint appearance on a TV show. 

Fans of the two couldn't stop praising the video and reliving their precious moments. A fan commented on YouTube, “The fact that she respected his privacy and didn’t use a single private video or picture says a lot…. Stay strong sid ki Moti baby, he’s watching you from above.” Another wrote, “Love and strength to you Shehnaaz.” One more emotional fan said, “I teared out the scene he called your name ‘Sana’. If being no one hearing that voice can give this pain. I can’t imagine your pain Sana. Stay Strong.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had met on Bigg Boss 13 and became popular for their love story. Sidharth was declared the winner while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists. Sidharth died of cardiac arrest on September 2.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill makes her first Instagram post since Sidharth Shukla's death. Here's what she shared

A day before, Shehnaaz shared the poster of the music video on Instagram, her first post after his death. She had written, “Tu mera hai aur… (you are mine and ….) @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla.”

