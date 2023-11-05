Twitterati labels Bella Poarch a ‘zionist’, calls for boycott on Enhyphen collab

Bella Poarch is back to making headlines, but this time it's for all the wrong reasons. The Twitterati is extremely mad at the singer, has labelled her as a ‘zionist’ and is planning to boycott her upcoming collab with famous K-pop group Enhyphen.

Here's why…

A screenshot of one of the comments on Bella's Instagram is going viral on the internet where a user has asked the singer: “Hi Bella I have a question. Do you love Israel?”

To which, she replied: “Yes 🥹.”

The user then reacted to her answer with an “Omg 😱”

Well, recently famous K-pop band ENHYPHEN announced the release of their fifth mini album titled ‘Orange Blood’ which is all set to release on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The South Korean boy band also revealed a tracklist of the album, which has a song titled 'Sweet Venom' that features the Philippine-born American singer Bella Poarch.

Since the revelation of the tracklist, users on X (Formerly Twitter) have been planning to boycott her collab with the K-pop band, reminding each other that she is a ‘zionist’ and has previously ‘stirred up so much s**t between Koreans and Filipino people because of her rising sun tattoo.’

Many on the platform have been vocal about their disappointment over the band collaborating with the singer, adding that they will just skip the song's version that features her and will rather listen to the English version, also mentioned in the tracklist.

Here are some of the comments:

“it’s very easy for you guys, do NOT listen to the version with bella poarch and instead focus on the version without her! thats how easy it is to not give money to a zionist and terrible person please you guys its the least anyone can do” wrote one user.

"ENGENES PLEASE LISTEN 🙏

not only is bella poarch a zionist but she also stirred up so much shit between koreans and filipino people because she had a rising sun tattoo. she was attacked for this and rightfully.

please boycott her collab with 3nha," added another.

“the bella poarch feature is so unnecessary like 😭 they have an english version enough to carry them to hot 100 if thats what they're so concerned for”

