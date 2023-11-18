Untitled StoryBTS’ Jungkook’s Seven feat Latto receives silver certification in UK; know what it means

BTS' Jungkook continues to set records, taking the global music scene by storm with his recently released album, Golden. The group's Golden maknae has not only broken global Spotify records with his debut album but has also achieved three Guinness World Records and more. Adding to his achievements, one of his digital singles, Seven, has now received silver certification in the UK. Here, Jungkook wears a see-through black net top to show off his killer abs. He styled it with a notch lapel oversized blazer and printed baggy-fit denim jeans. Chelsea boots, layered chains, a black leather belt, back-swept hairdo, and a lip ring gave the finishing touch. (Instagram)

Jungkook’s Seven goes silver in the UK

Jungkook’s debut digital single in BTS’ solo era Seven has received silver certification in the UK. Seven features American singer and rapper Latto. This achievement follows the success of several of his songs, including 3D featuring Jack Harlow, Too Much featuring The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, and "Standing Next to You," among others, which have climbed the musical charts in the region, surpassing many established artists on the chart.

What is the UK silver certification for music?

In the UK, a piece of music receives a Silver certification once 200,000 units are sold or streamed. A blend of physical sales, streaming, and digital downloads might be considered to calculate this. For example, one sold unit is considered to be equivalent to 1,500 streams. Similarly, the Platinum and Gold certifications are issued after crossing 600,000 units and 400,000 units respectively.

Prior to this, the Euphoria crooner secured a Platinum certification for Seven in the US. The news was disclosed during his appearance at the Today’s show. This certification indicates that over one million copies of Seven have been sold in the region.

Amidst his countless achievements, Jungkook has been scripting history on Spotify. Currently, he is the first solo K-pop artist to have amassed more than 40 million monthly listeners on the leading music streaming platform. Meanwhile, the Please Don’t Change singer is scheduled to headline his debut solo on-stage performance for Golden. Titled GOLDEN Live On Stage, the event will take place on November 20 at 8 PM Korean Standard Time.