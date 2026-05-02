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Usha Mangeshkar on losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel lonely and sad at home’

Usha Mangeshkar has opened up about the loss of her elder sister Asha Bhosle, calling it “a big shock” for the family as well as for millions of her admirers.

May 02, 2026 10:04 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's younger sister Usha Mangeshkar has opened up about the emotional toll of losing her elder siblings. Reflecting on life after their deaths, she admitted that the silence at home often leaves her feeling lonely and overwhelmed with sadness.

Usha Mangeshkar on losing Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 this year, while Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022.

In an interview with ANI, Usha Mangeshkar opened up about the loss of her elder sister and legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling it “a big shock” for the family as well as for millions of her admirers.

"My elder sister has passed away. I have lost my two elder sisters in the past eight years. It is a very big shock for me and also for the entire country as they lost a big singer," Usha said.

During the conversation, Usha Mangeshkar also reflected on her memories with Asha Bhosle, saying, “I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home.”

Usha Mangeshkar spoke on the sidelines of the 18th Newsmakers Awards 2026 in Mumbai. Despite her grief, Usha shared that she made a conscious decision to step out and attend the event, explaining that she didn’t want to remain confined at home in sorrow and felt the need for a brief change of environment to help cope with the loss.

Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar no more

 
asha bhosle padma vibhushan lata mangeshkar
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