Usha Mangeshkar on losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel lonely and sad at home’

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's younger sister Usha Mangeshkar has opened up about the emotional toll of losing her elder siblings. Reflecting on life after their deaths, she admitted that the silence at home often leaves her feeling lonely and overwhelmed with sadness.

Usha Mangeshkar on losing Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 this year, while Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022.

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In an interview with ANI, Usha Mangeshkar opened up about the loss of her elder sister and legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling it “a big shock” for the family as well as for millions of her admirers.

"My elder sister has passed away. I have lost my two elder sisters in the past eight years. It is a very big shock for me and also for the entire country as they lost a big singer," Usha said.

During the conversation, Usha Mangeshkar also reflected on her memories with Asha Bhosle, saying, “I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home.”

Usha Mangeshkar spoke on the sidelines of the 18th Newsmakers Awards 2026 in Mumbai. Despite her grief, Usha shared that she made a conscious decision to step out and attend the event, explaining that she didn’t want to remain confined at home in sorrow and felt the need for a brief change of environment to help cope with the loss.

Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar no more

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{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12 this year. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not keeping well for the past few months. Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in addition to the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12 this year. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not keeping well for the past few months. Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in addition to the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92, weeks after she was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Born on September 28, 1929, Lata began her career at 13 in 1942. In a career spanning over seven decades, she recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She also recorded songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001, and was also the recipient of three National Film Awards, among many other honours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92, weeks after she was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Born on September 28, 1929, Lata began her career at 13 in 1942. In a career spanning over seven decades, she recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She also recorded songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001, and was also the recipient of three National Film Awards, among many other honours. {{/usCountry}}

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