Usha Uthup shuts down viral claims that she sang Didi to ‘celebrate’ Mamata Banerjee’s defeat: ‘Singing it for 25 years’

Veteran singer Usha Uthup has reacted to a viral social media post that linked one of her performances to the recent political developments in West Bengal. The singer issued a clarification after a user claimed that she had performed the Bengali song “Didi” to celebrate the defeat of Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections and further alleged that she had left Kolkata during the party’s rule. (Usha Uthup, 78, flawlessly croons desi cover of Bailamos, stunned fans ask: 'But can Enrique Iglesias sing Ramba Ho')

Usha Uthup reacts to viral claims linking her performance to political developments in West Bengal.(Instagram)

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An X user shared a video of Usha Uthup singing her song “Didi” and wrote, “In celebration of Didi leaving Bengal, Usha Uthup had fun by singing ‘Didi Go.’ It should be remembered that during the TMC regime, cut money was allegedly demanded from her for her performances, due to which she became troubled and moved to Mumbai. Now she has returned.”

Usha Uthup reacts to viral claims

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the viral claims, Usha said that several statements being circulated online were “incorrect and misleading” and clarified that she has continued to live in Kolkata since 1976. She took to Instagram and shared a note that read, “Dear friends and music lovers... There has been a post on Twitter and WhatsApp that has been going around, to which I just want to say: Please do not unnecessarily embroil me in controversies that I have nothing to do with. 1. I have been singing the song in question for more than 25 years. 2. I have never left Kolkata and moved to Mumbai. I am very much here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the viral claims, Usha said that several statements being circulated online were “incorrect and misleading” and clarified that she has continued to live in Kolkata since 1976. She took to Instagram and shared a note that read, “Dear friends and music lovers... There has been a post on Twitter and WhatsApp that has been going around, to which I just want to say: Please do not unnecessarily embroil me in controversies that I have nothing to do with. 1. I have been singing the song in question for more than 25 years. 2. I have never left Kolkata and moved to Mumbai. I am very much here.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She further captioned the post, “There has been a post circulating on Twitter, Insta and WhatsApp regarding me, and I would like to clarify that several statements made in that post are incorrect and misleading. The song in question is a Bengali song, composed many years ago and inspired by an Arabic tune. I have been performing it for over two decades purely as a musical rendition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further captioned the post, “There has been a post circulating on Twitter, Insta and WhatsApp regarding me, and I would like to clarify that several statements made in that post are incorrect and misleading. The song in question is a Bengali song, composed many years ago and inspired by an Arabic tune. I have been performing it for over two decades purely as a musical rendition.” {{/usCountry}}

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The singer’s daughter, Anjali Uthup, reacted to her post and wrote, “Well said Ma. Keep singing and keep us all happy always... God bless you.” One of her fans commented, “No need to prove yourself and don't be answerable to everyone... those who love you and are your true fans, they will never be doubtful... we all love you and respect the feelings you have for Kolkata.” Another wrote, “Let people spread rumours, you spread joy, like you always do. Ultimately, the joy will prevail.”

About TMC’s defeat in Assembly elections

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In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress’s uninterrupted 15-year rule. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee later refused to resign as Chief Minister of West Bengal, leading to a constitutional grey zone and a political confrontation in the state. The TMC tally fell to 80 seats from 215 earlier, with Mamata herself losing her seat. However, several people were seen celebrating the party’s defeat in the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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