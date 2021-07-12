Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: Pray to be able to perform live again, and serve people through music
music

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: Pray to be able to perform live again, and serve people through music

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan feels music comes with a healing touch, which can help the world find some comfort in these challenging times.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Recently, Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, collaborated with Grammy award winner Joe Walsh, to pay musical tribute to the frontline workers.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan hopes for the world to heal fast from the scars of Covid-19 crisis, and is praying music to be the harbinger of peace and harmony in these troubling times.

“For me, the pandemic was a universal interference. It has been very bad for people of every section, especially creative world artistes. For the last one year, we’ve been sitting at home, doing very little through virtual concerts,” Khan tells us.

Looking forward for better times ahead and normalcy to resume soon, he adds, “We’re praying to God and the almighty through our music that the planet should heal fast. And we should be able to perform live concerts and serve the people of the world through our music.”

According to Khan, who has performed internationally for over four decades, music comes with a healing touch, love, and hope that we shall overcome.

“Today, all the musicians of the world are like one family. In fact, doctors, and the medical world, are also using music as a therapy to treat the patients. So, we’re grateful to God that we have music in our life,” he shares.

Now, his thoughts have started to reflect in his work, like his recent project titled Prayers — East Meets West, which is a “tribute to the frontline workers, and the situation we’re facing”, and its proceeds will go to aid their fight against Covid-19.

Apart from the virus crisis, the music maestro also raises his voice in support of Black Lives Matter movement, which became an international phenomenon during the pandemic last year.

Ask him about the conversation and current reality around racism, and Khan is reminded of his father Hafiz Ali Khan’s words of wisdom: “We have a common God and common race”.

Explaining his thoughts, he continues, “Because our audience belongs to all kinds of religion, faith and tradition. Our family has deep respect for every religion, every faith, and all of us feel connected with every religion. Musicians belong to every religion of India and the world, because music is such a precious gift of God.”

When it comes to his next musical chapter, Khan wants to continues his collaboration with Grammy award winning singer Joe Walsh and sons, Aman Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Prayers is just the beginning of our thought process. When things will be better, we’d like to record more, and have a live concert in India and all over the world,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP