V confuses internet after sharing pic in dyed hair, fans ask: 'Are we getting blonde Taehyung for BTS Festa?'

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, chose to confuse his fans by sharing a picture sporting dyed hair. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, V gave his fans a partial glimpse of himself as he seemingly sat inside an airplane. (Also Read | BTS Festa: K-pop group will release the digital single Take Two next month. This comes ahead of the group's 10th anniversary.)

In the photo, V just captured his side face but what caught the fan's attention was his ash blonde hair. For the travel, V opted for a blue outfit, earrings and neckpieces. Instead of a caption he wrote 'sseuk' in Korean which is a sound effect used when something passes by, as explained by Twitter user @BTStranslation_.

BTS' fans' reactions

BTS fans were left completely confused after V shared the photo. A person wrote on Twitter, "Since when is he blond?" "That's a Korea Air airplane. When he arrived at Incheon Airport from Nice, he had brown hair. So is this an old photo teasing that he will do this haircut again?" A comment read, "He dyed his hair? I thought this was an edit. OMG KTH1 is coming." A tweet read, "I hope he's safe wherever he's going. I love how army's losing it over his hair but I just really like his shirt.

Another fan wrote, "So is it a throwback or is he blond again???" "Did he dye his hair or what? Is this the return of DNA era Tae? Coz if yes then I'm gonna faint," said another person. "KTH1 coming real soon I tell you," commented a Twitter user. "We are getting blonde Taehyung for Festa?" asked a Twitter user. "The way many wonder if it’s a throwback or maybe another person says a lot about how unpredictable Taehyung can be. But I’m choosing to believe that it’s for KTH1," read another tweet.

BTS' new song

V's post comes on the same day that BTS agency BigHit Music announced that the group will release the digital single Take Two in June to mark their 10th anniversary. Take Two will release on June 9 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am Indian Standard Time).

In a statement posted on Weverse, BigHit Music shared the details about the upcoming song and its release. "To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two," a part of the statement read.

BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group debuted a decade ago under BigHit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which was released on June 12, 2013.

