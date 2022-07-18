Bhupinder Singh, who sang Do Deewane Shahar Mein and more, dies at 82

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday at a Mumbai hospital. Bhupinder's wife Mitali Singh confirmed to news agency PTI about his death. The singer was 82 years old.

Over a decades-long career, Bhupinder sang many hit classics such as Do Deewane Shaher Mein, Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga, Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahar, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Huzoor Is Kadar bhi na Itra ke Chaliye.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhupinder’s wife Mitali said, “He passed away on Monday and the funeral will be held mostly on Tuesday. He had a colon ailment.’’

The report also quoted the director of Criticare Asia hospital Dr Deepak Namjoshi as saying, “Bhupinderji was admitted ten days back to our hospital. He had an infection. We had strong suspicion that he had Colon ailment and we were doing investigations. In the same time, he got Covid-19. His condition worsened on Monday morning and we had to put him on a ventilator. He got a cardiac arrest and passed away at 7:45 pm.’’

Bhupinder was born in Punjab's Amritsar and learnt guitar and violin. He sang several duets with Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2016, Bhupinder spoke about growing up in a house filled with music.

He had said, “Since there was always so much music at home, I didn’t want to do anything that was related to it. My father, Nathaa Singh, was a music professor in Amritsar, Punjab. My older brothers were instrumentalists. As a teenager, I thought I won’t be respected if I become a musician, and that I wouldn’t have a career in music. So, I gave up singing. I picked up the Hawaiian guitar instead, and started playing the most difficult film songs and classical music on it. I think I started singing again due to the guitar.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.