Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Vineet Singh Hukmani: Grammys are way ahead in diversity as compared to other award shows
music

Vineet Singh Hukmani: Grammys are way ahead in diversity as compared to other award shows

Last year, Grammy awards came under fire for lack of transparency, with The Weeknd boycotting the ceremony
Vineet Singh Hukmani will soon release his ninth single of the year called PFH Party From Home
Published on Nov 17, 2021 09:21 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Last year, Grammy awards came under fire for lack of transparency, with The Weeknd boycotting the ceremony. But singer Vineet Singh Hukmani, with three of his singles being considered for Grammy nomination, is dispelling the myth around the awards being rigged.

“The Grammys are way ahead in diversity as compared to some of the other award shows. More and more indie musicians are getting nominated. There is Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar and Priya Darshini from India. It is opening up at least in the non prime genres,” says the Delhi-based singer.

Hukmani has three of his singles — Jab the World in Rock, I Pray in Melodic Rap and Turning Back Time in Pop — submitted for 2022 Grammy consideration in mainstream categories.

He further explains, “The sheer number of entries that make it to the Grammys are facilitated by the top labels. If 100 songs enter the race, almost 85% are by the labels, and only 15% by the independent artiste, because independent artistes do not have that access even to get to Grammy submissions. The songs by the labels have the whole weight of marketing and all, while that is not there on the independent artists side...so, you tend to get marginalised.”

RELATED STORIES

The singer, who quit his comfortable life of a radio executive for the tunes of music, feels a lot has changed in the Grammy world, when it comes to diversity. He goes on to point out how the Black Lives Matter movement pushed forward the inclusivity metre in the industry.

He says, “They had to create separate Latino Grammys... a step in the right direction. Who knows, maybe in two years from now we might have Asian Grammys. I do speak to a lot of Grammy jury members, and all of them have their hearts in the right place. They are trying to change things they are trying to do the best possible.”

The singer, who single Hurry has become number one on Euro Indie charts/Global Radio Charts, adds, “They get over 35,000 entries, out of which only 20 win. I am sure it leaves the rest of them unhappy. Harvey Mason Jr. (CEO of The Recording Academy) is fair and is trying really hard.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Britney hints at Oprah interview, shares new video post conservatorship

5

Malaika clicked outside yoga studio, Ahan and Tara pose together. See pics

BTS: J-Hope films Jimin, calls him 'Super Saiyan' during Butter photoshoot

BTS share messages, pics for fans as they travel to US: 'Gonna come back soon'
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP