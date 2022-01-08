Vishal Dadlani’s dad dies, singer says he couldn’t go to hospital as he’s Covid positive: ‘Can’t even go hold my mother’

Vishal Dadlani lost his father Moti Dadlani on Friday. The singer-composer could not be with him in his final moments, having tested positive for Covid-19 a day before his demise.

Sharing a photo of his father on Instagram, Vishal said that he is ‘completely lost’ without him. “Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943-8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him,” he wrote.

Vishal lamented not being able to be there for his mother during this tough time. “He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair. I don’t know how to live in a world without him. I’m completely lost,” he wrote.

On Friday, Vishal shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram, along with a picture of his test kit. “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid positive,” he wrote.

“At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful,” he added.

Many from the industry sent Vishal get-well-soon wishes, including actors Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor and Shreya Dhanwanthary, and singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shalmali Kholgade.

