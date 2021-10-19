Vishal Dadlani reveals why he didn't return to Indian Idol after Anu Malik replaced him

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who was last seen as the judge on Indian Idol 12, has revealed why he didn't return to the music reality show after taking a break in June. He said that it wasn't 'economically feasible' for the makers to bring him back on the show as he is 'expensive'. Musician Anu Malik had replaced him as the judge on the show.

After restrictions were imposed in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he took a break and stayed with his parents in Lonavala. He opted out when Indian Idol 12 shifted base to Daman from Mumbai for the shoot. At the Indian Idol 12 finale, after the set shifted back to Mumbai, Vishal Dadlani was only a part of the audience as he cheered for the participants.

In an interview with a leading daily, Vishal said, "I was away for a few months, so obviously, they had to bring a new judge in my place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring me back on the show. I am expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring me back again."

Vishal will now judge the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He said, "Whether I am judging a show or not, you can put me anywhere and I will find a way to be happy. Music is the centre of our universe and whether I move away from a show for personal reasons or start judging a new show, the main idea or focus is to help and promote young musicians and give them a platform."

The final episode of Indian Idol last season aired on August 15. After it garnered a TRP of 3.7, the show's team celebrated and hosted a party in which Vishal along with judge Sonu Kakkar, and host Aditya Narayan were present.

On his Instagram Stories, Vishal had shared one of the pictures posted by Sonu. He wrote, "You guys pulled off a genuine miracle in the toughest of times! Proud to have been part of the Greatest Season Ever."

Vishal Dadlani had been an Indian Idol judge from season 10 to season 12.