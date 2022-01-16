Vishal Dadlani shares moving note for late father after cremation: 'He now walks with me forever'

Vishal Dadlani has shared a moving note about his father, who died last week. Vishal took to Instagram, informing everyone that he and his sisters cremated his father on Saturday and talked about his memories of him.

Sharing a throwback picture of his father Moti Dadlani playing with a dog in a park, Vishal wrote, "My mother, sister, nieces and I cremated my father today. He now walks with me forever, as this ache in my chest."

The composer-singer further added some moving lines about how his father will always be with him. "Not a day will pass without my saying ‘Love you, Dad’ and hearing his voice reply ‘Love you, betu’. I'll never be with him again, but I'll never be without him either," he added.

Vishal ended his post on a poignant note, hoping he can continue to make his father proud. He concluded, "Just hoping I can prove worthy of him. He really was the sweetest, kindest, humblest, hardest-working and most loving man."

Vishal's father died last week, on January 8. He himself couldn't go meet his mother then as he was Covid-19 positive and isolating. In an earlier social media post, he had lamented, "He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair." Vishal had turned off the comments on both the posts about his father's death.

Earlier, he had shared the news about his Covid diagnosis. Sharing a picture of his Rapid Antigen test result last Friday, he wrote, “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid positive.”

Many from Bollywood, including actors Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor and Shreya Dhanwanthary, and singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shalmali Kholgade, sent him wishes.

