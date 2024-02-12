Watch: Chiefs fans sing Taylor Swift's Love Story as she spans time zones for Super Bowl arrival

The pre-game rituals for Kansas City Chiefs fans have taken a musical turn. As anticipation for Super Bowl LVIII reaches a fever pitch Chiefs fans have found a unique way to express their excitement. A viral video captures a sea of red and white belting out Taylor Swift's iconic song Love Story. The 14-time Grammy Winner grabbed all the spotlight as she arrived at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to cheer on beau Travis Kelce and his team. She was accompanied by Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Chiefs fans sing Taylor Swift's Love Story(X, CBS)

Taylor Swift's Love Story becomes Super Bowl anthem for Chiefs fans

Kansas City is buzzing with excitement as their beloved football team, the Chiefs, heads to the Super Bowl once again! This marks their impressive fourth appearance in just five years. Adding to the hype is the fact that Taylor Swift, the pop queen is dating one of the team’s star players and tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has been seen attending games, dining at restaurants, mingling with his family and even spending time in their respective luxurious mansions.

While the primary focus remains on winning the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, known as the Chiefs kingdom, couldn't resist chanting Taylor Swift's timeless song as she traveled across time zones to show her support for her beau Kelce.

Taylor at the Super Bowl

The singer was seen chatting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in her suite prior to kickoff. Their conversation was caught on camera, and Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, was also in the suite. Swift was also spotted hugging Jason Kelce in a picture and interacting with the Kelce family afterwards.

From Tokyo to Touchdown: How Taylor made it to the Super Bowl?

Since sparking romance with Chiefs star Travis Kelce last summer, Taylor Swift has become a constant presence at games, ra

rely missing a chance to cheer on her beau. The only exception was the Golden Globes, where professional commitments took precedence. With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the Ravens, excitement soared about whether Taylor could attend, given her scheduled four-night concert series in another continent. However, she defied time zones, flying straight from Tokyo to Los Angeles just in time to join the celebrations.