Taylor Swift brings her ‘lucky 13’ charm for Chiefs at Super Bowl in Kelce-inspired ensemble

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Super Bowl LVIII, music sensation Taylor Swift made a stunning entrance. The pop icon was spotted alongside Blake Lively as they made their way to the Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. However, Swift's accessories and ensemble, carefully curated with Kelce-inspired details, grabbed the spotlight. Evidently, the Cruel Summer singer had been preparing for this moment for quite some time and was determined not to miss it. Taylor Swift makes striking appearance at Super Bowl LVIII in Kansas City Chiefs-inspired outfit(X, CBS, Getty images)

Super Bowl 2024 Guests: Top celebrities attending football's biggest event

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Fresh from her four-day Tokyo tour, the 14-time Grammy winner made a striking appearance at Super Bowl LVIII. Sporting a gold “87” necklace, a nod to her beau Travis Kelce's jersey number, and a red jacket embroidered with “60” on the back.

Incorporating the signature colors of the Kansas City Chiefs, she rounded off her ensemble with a sleek black corset top and jeans adorned with sparkling crystals.

Swift will be cheering her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs for the 13th time in her NFL journey as she attends the 2024 Super Bowl, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium. This also happens to be her ‘Lucky’ number.

Taylor Swift and family arrive at the Super Bowl

Accompanied by Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and her mother, Andrea Swift, she made a glamorous entrance into the stadium. Blake Lively, known for her role in Gossip Girl, sported a white and red jumpsuit, showing her support for the KC Chiefs.

Taylor Swift's time zone Trek ends at Super Bowl

Before, we tracked Taylor's journey from Tokyo to Los Angeles, then to her Beverly Hills home. She embarked on a 10-hour flight to Los Angeles on Saturday, departing soon after her last concert ended. The flight crossed different time zones, before ultimately arriving at a major event 24 hours prior to its kickoff. After a night in LA, she took another hour-long flight to Vegas.