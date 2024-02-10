Super Bowl 2024: Here are the top celebrities attending football's biggest event

Fans are gearing up for football’s biggest night, Super Bowl LVIII, set to be held for the first time at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, February 11, it will be the very first time in 20 years that a team has won back-to-back Super Bowls. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points last year. Taylor Swift and Melissa Etheridge are among several stars who will attend Super Bowl LVIII (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File, photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

Several celebrities are already on their way to Vegas to attend pre-game festivities. Many high-profile guests are expected to be in attendance.

The list is topped by Taylor Swift, who will travel to Vegas from Tokyo, Japan. It is not a surprise as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will face off on the field.

Some fans were initially concerned that Swift may not be able to make it to the game considering her Eras Tour shows are lined up. “The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement on social media read.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ‘Speak Now’ to say if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” they added.

Paul Rudd and Stonestreet will also attend the game, an NBC Right Now report claimed. Other stars who are expected to be there on Sunday include Jason Sudeikis, Melissa Etheridge, and Heidi Gardner, according to E! News.

Brittany Mahomes will be there to watch her husband, Patrick Mahomes, play. Christian McCaffrey’s fiance, Olivia Culpo, is also expected to be in attendance.

Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day will perform before the game. McEntire will sing the National Anthem, and will be joined by Daniel Durant, performing the song in sign language.