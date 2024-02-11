Taylor Swift rushes from Tokyo to Las Vegas: Will she make it to Super Bowl?

And she's off. Taylor Swift is off to fulfil her High School Musical chaos dream (Troy and Gabriela had it easier) to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play the big Super Bowl game on Sunday. She reportedly dashed off to her private jet swiftly after wrapping up Eras Tour in Tokyo. Will she make it in time to the anticipated game in Las Vegas? FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)

Associated Press confirmed that the Love Story songstress jumped for her epic 12-hour journey an hour after her Tokyo show ended. She was spotted at the Haneda Airport from where she would jump start her course to Vegas. The journey is not ideal as she faces a race against time, especially with nine time zones ahead of her. Say what you will, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's very public ‘love story’ has put the internet on a rollercoaster of emotions.

This past NFL season has caught extra attention with the Swift influence being in full swing. Similarly, Kansas City Chiefs paraphernalia has been avidly spotted at the many stops of her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

While the promise wasn't sealed officially so far, it seems that the Anti-Hero star indeed has plans in good faith to make it to the big game. With the whole world looking forward to the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers action this weekend, all eyes, if not more, are also on the Swift-Kelce romance.

Initially, securing a seating spot at the Super Bowl LVIII was also an issue. People were left wondering as to where the pop singer would sit to cheer on her present-day partner. However, that issue has been dusted and settled too as her jock beau is covering the unbelievably expensive tab of Super Bowl tickets. Both Kelce and Swift's families will be sitting together in the Super Bowl suite. Sources also claim that some of Taylor's friend will also be tagging along.

The whole Taylor Swift private jet debacle has had fans tracking her flight too. While many have called her out for the multiplying carbon emissions produced in the process, others are still rooting for her to reach Vegas in time. The Japan Embassy in the US is one such international body that is clearly cheering on this love story. They'd even released a statement about how she could travel safely from her Tokyo concert on February 10 to watch Chiefs play in Las Vegas.

Being vocal about the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, Japanese diplomats specifically highlighted three Taylor Swift song titles in the official statement - Speak Now, Fearless and Red. Safe to assume they're a swiftie too.

Sporting News is keeping a track of Swift's jet. They reported that she took off from Haneda Airport in Tokyo at 11:36 pm local time. She's expected to reach LA International Airport at 4:21 pm PT Saturday. Flight Radar also shows her jet listed as ‘The Football Era’, making it even easier to find Swift in the skies.

Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday. However, the way such big events work, some real-time delays are inevitable.