Most wanted guests for Usher's Super Bowl 2024 halftime show are…

While American football fans are busy testing the odds of the upcoming big game's results, showbiz fans contributed to a Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show survey by VegasInsider.com. Ahead of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, NFL fans from the US chose their favourite potential guest performers who would be an ideal musical fit with Usher's style. US Singer Usher(Instagram/usher)

The Scream singer's headlining act is all the internet is interested in nowadays. With D-day finally upon us, the excitement is over the roof. Who should perform with Usher at the Halftime Show this year? Which songs should make the setlist a memorable one? Fans have their verdict.

Super Bowl 2024 survey: Guest performers and Usher halftime show setlist

The VegasInsider survey shows two leading favourite names American fans would love to see as guest performers for Usher's act at the Super Bowl LVIII. The most wanted guest star who won the charting race is Alicia Keys, the Girl on Fire. She took the lead with 22% of the votes.

Y2K music fanatics would recall Usher and Alicia Keys having collaborated on the Grammy-winning hit My Boo. Participating survey voters would be happy to know that the iconic R&B duo are now confirmed to perform together at the show, as per TMZ reports.

Following Keys, Beyonce took the lead as the runner-up preferred guest performer with 18% of the votes. Snoop Dogg closely trailed her with 17% of votes.

The survey also confirmed that seventeen NFL fanbases came together to choose Alicia Keys as the most wanted popular guest performer. Surprisingly, supporters of rival teams Kansas City Chiefs and San Franciso 49ers, who may otherwise be divided on the sports battlefield, were united in picking Yeah! as the top Usher song they want the R&B icon to perform at the game.

After Yeah!, fans chose Burn, DJ Got US Fallin' In Love, My Boo and Love In This Club as the following picks as the top 5 most wanted songs for Usher's Halftime Show setlist.