When Arijit Singh fanboy Aamir Khan said he sits right in front of stage for his concerts, 'sab kuch chhor ke'

Singer Arijit Singh once found a huge fan in actor Aamir Khan, who showered him with praises. Arijit and Aamir Khan were part of a Covid-19 fundraiser where the latter played chess with world champion and Indian grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. (Also Read | Luv Ju: Arijit Singh fans love the peppy new Bunty Aur Babli 2 song with Siddhant, Sharvari; say ‘Jubin toh gaya')

During the Checkmate COVID Celebrity Edition, Arijit was asked to say something before signing out. He started saying, "Closing thoughts are a big hug to..." but Aamir interrupted saying, "Aese nahi chalega, aese nahi chalega (It won't work this way)." Laughing Arijit asked, "Phir kaese chalega (Then how)?" Aamir replied, "Ek do line gaa k sunao yaar (Sing a few lines)."

When Arijit asked Aamir which song he wanted him to sing, the actor replied, "Mera favourite toh tujhe pata hi hai (You know my favourite song)." At this, Arijit asked him which song he was talking about and Aamir said, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil."

Arjit then asked them to wait for a moment as he got his guitar. Aamir said, "Hann guitar lelo (Ya take your guitar). He's amazing, he's such an amazing singer. Such an amazing singer. I've seen him live so many times and each time he blows my mind. Toh main sab kuch chhor ke, main ekdum stage k aage baith jaata hun. Ki yeh chance dobara mile kab mile, apun sunte hai bhai (I leave everything and sit in front of the stage. Let's listen to him, don't know when I will get a chance again)."

When Arjit started singing, Aamir said, "Wah wah (Wow)." He was also seen nodding his head and humming along with him. As Arijit finished the song, Aamir said, "Superb. Thanks, Arijit."

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) is directed, produced and written by Karan Johar. The music is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Lisa Haydon, and Imran Abbas.

Arijit's career started when he participated in the reality show, Fame Gurukul (2005). He made his Bollywood musical debut with Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2) in 2011. He also sang Raabta from Agent Vinod (2012).

Arijit also sang for Barfi, Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Ram-Leela, Ludo, Chhichhore, Kalank, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Hichki, Raazi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Veere Di Wedding, 102 Not Out, Baazaar, Kedarnath and Karwaan among many others. He was also honoured with a National Award.

