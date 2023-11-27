When Bappi Lahiri opened up on how he dealt with humiliating jokes, said ‘it shows the person's jealousy’

Late singer Bappi Lahiri had once opened up on how he reacted to jokes about him. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2007, Bappi said that he deals with them with a 'pinch of salt'. He also said that some people, in the name of humour, criticise and humiliate him, which 'shows their jealousy'. Monday marks the 71st birth anniversary of Bappi. (Also Read | When Bappi Lahiri said without Lata Mangeshkar’s support, he would have been ‘swept away by the competition’)

Bappi on jokes about him

Bappi Lahiri was born in 1952.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi had said, "I think, jokes are made only about someone who is popular. Even Sonia Gandhi is not spared. I take it with a pinch of salt. But yes, some people, under the guise of humour, criticise me, they try to humiliate me.. someone recently wrote in a newspaper that I don't have work. So, I have all the time to sit on the show. It shows the person's jealousy. He's not even half as experienced as I am .. haisiyat nahin hai phir bhi bolte hain (they don't have the status, yet they say)."

Bappi's death

Bappi died on February 15, 2022. He had developed a chest infection and was being treated for the ailment. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened, and he was brought back to the hospital. He died at around 11.45 pm due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi's last on-screen appearance was on Bigg Boss 15, where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter's song Bachcha Party. In the episode, Bappi was seen having a great time with host-actor Salman Khan. Salman and contestants of the show even danced to his superhit song Disco Dancer as they celebrated his 50 years in the entertainment industry.

About Bappi

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 1990s due to his work in films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando. He earned the title of Disco King for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi was also known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses. He tied the knot with Chitrani Lahiri on January 24, 1977. The couple became parents to two children--Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.