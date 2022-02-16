When Bappi Lahiri reacted to Bipasha Basu’s wish to ‘rob him of’ his gold jewellery: ‘If she just asks, I will give it’

Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri was known as much for his gold jewellery as his hit songs. In an interview in 2007, he reacted to actor Bipasha Basu’s joke that she wanted to steal his jewellery.

Bappi died on Tuesday night at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. He was 69. He had been battling obstructive sleep apnea since last year.

During an appearance on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, Bappi was told to beware of Bipasha, as she had her eye on his gold jewellery. He laughed and replied, “No, she is very sweet. Woh aise maange, main de dunga. Chori karna nahi padega, le lo (If she just asks, I will give it to her. She won’t have to steal, she can just take it).” He added, “I like her, she is very good-looking and Bong (Bengali).”

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Bipasha had called Bappi ‘such an amazing person’. “And every time I see him, I want to rob him of his jewellery. He wears such lovely gold jewellery; it’s full of these little Gods, and that’s something I absolutely love,” she had said.

Bappi was a pioneer of disco in Hindi cinema of the 80s and 90s. He had sung songs in films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte and Namak Halaal.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, who treated Bappi before his death, said that he was hospitalised for almost a month due to his health issues. “Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA - Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in CritiCare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on February 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to CritiCare Hospital, Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm,” he said in a statement.

“He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since the last one year. He was admitted on multiple occasions in CritiCare Hospital under treatment and recovered on all occasions,” the statement added.

