When BTS' Jin spoke about how many kids he wanted, what he wished to name his son

BTS' eldest member Jin clocked his 30th birthday (he turned 31 according to Korean culture) on Sunday. The vocalist is celebrating his birthday just a few days ahead of his military service. 'Worldwide handsome' Jin, usually the goofiest person in the group, is known for cracking dad jokes and pulling the leg of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. However, over the years BTS ARMY has also seen Jin's stern side as time and again he took his role as the eldest member quite seriously. (Also Read | J-Hope makes BTS ARMY cry as he dials up Jin from stage ahead of his military service: 'I'll come back safely')

A few months after their debut Jin spoke about wanting two children, in an interview. He talked about how he wanted his son to have an elder sister. Jin also shared with his fans what name he wanted to give his son. Jin also recalled how his elder brother Kim Seok-Jung would take money out of his wallet. The BTS member also talked about what left him 'traumatized'.

In an interview with Ize magazine in 2014, Jin had said, "My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I really want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister. Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!"

"And a long time ago, I was traumatized when my friend told me that his girlfriend went home to make her little brother food. I never realized that an older sibling could cook for their younger sibling. I will name my son Yoosun, with the common family syllable. I took the name of Yoobi’s son. I was sad when I found out that my name didn’t have the common family syllable," he had added.

Recently, Jin released his first solo single titled The Astronaut, his last song before beginning his military service. BTS agency BigHit Music had in October announced that all BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will fulfil their mandatory military service before reconvening around 2025.

