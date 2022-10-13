When Jimin recalled how his hands and voice shook during 'first-ever audition' for BTS: 'I started dancing...'

BTS member Jimin is celebrating his 27th birthday on Thursday. On his birthday, we take a trip down memory lane to when Jimin spoke about his audition for BigHit Entertainment (now called BigHit Music) to become a part of BTS. In an old interview, Jimin had revealed that his hands and voice shook during audition. He had also revealed which song he sang. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin treats ARMY to 'tailor of chaos' tattoo in new photoshoot. Watch)

Jimin is part of the vocal line of BTS comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. He debuted with other members of the group in 2013.

In an interview with Cuvism Magazine in 2015, as translated by BTS trans, Jimin had said, "It was my first-ever audition so my hands were shaking a lot when I opened the door. I also remember that my voice shook a lot while singing. But because I started dancing at a young age, I danced very confidently."

He also spoke about his song, "I sang I Have a Lover (laughs) I hadn’t ever learnt how to sing until then so I didn’t really know what to pick."

Jimin released three solo tracks with BTS--Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017, and Filter in 2020. In 2018, he released his first independent song, Promise, which he co-wrote and co-composed.

In April this year, Jimin lent his voice to With You, his K-drama OST debut, for Our Blues. Former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon also sang the song with Jimin. In June this year, Jimin released BTS' anthology album Proof along with the other members.

Earlier this month, BTS members won seven awards at The Fact Music Awards. Speaking at the event, Jimin had said, "It’s been a long time since seeing ARMYs gathered in front of us. It’s been more than 9 years but I’m still nervous. Anyway, thank you for giving us this big award. We are always most thankful to our ARMY for letting us feel what popularity is."

Jimin is currently awaiting BTS' upcoming concert in Busan. The group will hold its free concert in the city at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 as a part of World Expo 2030.

