BTS' Jimin treats ARMY to 'tailor of chaos' tattoo in new photoshoot. Watch

BTS member Jimin treated ARMY to his 'tailor of chaos' tattoo in a new photoshoot. Taking to Twitter, BTS' official handle posted several pictures of Jimin from his black and white themed photoshoot. For the photoshoot, Jimin opted for all-black as well as all-white outfits. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin reacts as ARMY suggests him to try biryani for meal)

The pictures were shared with the caption, "Me, Myself, and Jimin ‘ID : Chaos’ Special 8 Photo-Folio Preview Photos 1." The hashtags BTS, Jimin, ID Chaos and Photo Folio were also added. Earlier, BangtanTV posted a brief video giving a glimpse inside Jimin's photoshoot. It was titled, Me, Myself, and Jimin ID: Chaos Concept Film 1.

Reacting to the pictures and videos, ARMY took to Twitter and expressed their excitement. A person wrote, "OMG This man! Love your duality. You can really generate chaos hahaha I wanna know more about the concept behind it." Another fan said, "I don't think I'll ever recover from tailor of chaos Jimin." "Jimin is so striking. He never fails to surprise, entice, mesmerise," tweeted another user.

"Jimin is always so meticulous about everything he does, turns everything that he touches to gold. As said, he never releases something less than iconic. But it blows my mind each time he presents us with something, the scale, the concept; everything, always much bigger," commented a person. "Jimin being described as a muse of the art world is just so fitting because I’ve never seen a more perfectly crafted face in my whole life. He is art," said a fan.

"I can't believe this is real, I've watched it more times than I can count, probably an unhealthy amount. Park Jimin is Majestic. This concept is insane and How can he be so beautiful?!!" asked a fan. "I fear for our collective well-being. I don’t know how many will survive this," wrote a person.

Earlier speaking about the concept, Jimin had said that wearing white for it would be nice and ‘neater because the concept is my raw self’. In a video shared by BangtanTV, Jimin had said, “I think a lot of emotion will be put into it. So instead of a black or coloured outfit going with a white outfit would suit the concept better.”

