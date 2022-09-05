BTS' Jimin reacts as ARMY suggests him to try biryani for meal; Jin asks if he should prepare his food

BTS member Jimin responded to a fan who suggested he try some biryani. Taking to Weverse recently, Jimin interacted with fans and was left in splits after fellow group member Jin asked if he should prepare his food for him. On the platform, Jimin shared a post, "I'm wondering what I should eat? What did you guys eat (as a meal)?" (Also Read | BTS: When J-Hope ate naan and curry with a fork and ARMY thought Jimin, Jungkook ate paneer)

When a fan asked Jimin to help them choose a meal from the canteen menu, Jimin suggested pork belly fried rice. An ARMY then suggested Jimin have spicy soup to which the singer said, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "It sounds great! Spicy soup." When a fan said they can't eat anything because of gastritis, Jimin replied, "When you're hungry, stuff like potatoes are good and cabbage juice or broccoli juice are good for gastritis!"

When Jimin wrote, "I wish someone would (make) it for me. If I order and eat, even cleaning up is a hassle", Jin asked, "Should I do it for you?" Jimin replied, "No but (laughs) honey I'll go (to you) who are you (laughs)." Jin also asked, "Why are you totally ignoring my comments?" to which Jimin responded, "Ah '(laughs) I saw it now hyung (elder brother)." Jin replied, "If you apologise, I'll let you go."

A fan also said, "You can try biriyani... this is very delicious." Jimin replied, "(Oh) it's Indian food, I see." Fan accounts shared the translated post on social media platforms. Reacting to Jimin, a person said, "Is it a dream from me! I'm going totally shocked, please help me Jimin. He said it's Indian food." "Soo sweet I'm so happy because Jimin took the name of our India and Jimin knows that biryani is an Indian food."

A comment read, "Oh my god Jimin yes you should definitely try biriyani it's delicious. @BTS_twt my Indian Army heart." Another comment read, "Omg.. Jimin replied to the Indian ARMY. Biriyani is my favorite..biryani !!! Desi armys!!! We won."

This isn't the first time that a BTS member has spoken about Indian food. In 2019, when BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were part of the variety series, Bon Voyage season 4, they travelled to New Zealand. A video had then surfaced, of J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, in which the members seemed to be feasting on naan, curry and tofu.

Earlier this year, while speaking on Spotify, Suga had revealed that BTS had planned a tour in Mumbai. However, they had to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans will see BTS next in their upcoming concert next month in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

