When Lata Mangeshkar talked about family financial crisis when she was a child: 'There was no food'
music

When Lata Mangeshkar talked about family financial crisis when she was a child: 'There was no food'

In an old interview, Lata Mangeshkar remembered the time when her family faced financial crisis. Lata died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure.
Lata Mangeshkar's family picture. (Credits: Instagram: @Filmhistorypics)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 05:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Singer Lata Mangeshkar ruled the Indian music industry for years, but in an old interview she mentioned the financial crisis her family had to face.

Lata's father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a Marathi theatre actor and a classical vocalist. In an old interview, when asked about what valuable lesson life had taught her, she remembered the financial hardships her family faced when she was a child. Lata had four siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

She told Quint, “Zindagi ne bahot kuch sikhaya (life taught me a lot). To value those who are down and out. The world tends to ignore and abuse the weak. My parents taught me to always help the needy.”

Lata added, “We saw very hard days. In our home there were free meals for every guest. But when we fell on hard times there was no food for the family. There were days when my siblings and I didn’t eat the entire day. I learnt to share what I had with others. Believe me, the joy you feel in giving is much greater than the joy one feels in receiving. Whenever someone comes to me for help I do all I can. Ho sakta hai kayee log mujhe bewaqoof banaake chalein jaatein ho (It is possible that many people might have fooled me). But I believe in giving what I’ve got.”

Born in 1929 in pre-independence India, Lata began singing in her teens, and in a career spanning 73 years, sang more than an estimated 25,000 songs in 36 languages. Her first recorded song was in 1942 in the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal when she was just 13.

The iconic singer died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was hospitalised on January 11 after contracting Covid-19. 

Lata's , draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in South Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday evening for the last rites.

