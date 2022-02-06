Kangana Ranaut ‘can't hold back her tears’ as she remembers Lata Mangeshkar: 'India's most beautiful voice is gone'

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared Stories on Instagram and paid tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Lata died on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital.

Remembering the singer, Kangana shared pictures of Lata on her Instagram Stories along with heartfelt notes. She first shared an old picture of Lata and wrote, “What a loss. India's most beautiful voice is gone. There will never be another Lata ji.”

Sharing another monochrome picture of Lata, Kangana wrote, “Never met her in my life yet today can't hold back my tears. Such is an essence of a true artist. They are a part of our bloodstream through their hard work.”

In the last photo posted by Kangana of Lata, she wrote, “Listening to Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhaj Mann by Lata Ji. Truth is she will never die.”

The iconic singer died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Pratit Samdani told reporters. She was hospitalized on January 11 after contracting Covid-19.

On Sunday, union minister Nitin Gadkari announced the news of Lata's demise on Twitter. "The country's pride and music world's Shirmor Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to the holy soul. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music seekers," he tweeted after he visited Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Born in Maharashtra on September 28, 1929, Lata first sang at religious gatherings with her father, who was also a trained singer. After she moved to Mumbai, India’s film industry capital, she became a star with immense popular appeal, enchanting audiences with her smooth but sharp voice and immortalizing Hindi music for decades to come.

(With inputs from ANI)

