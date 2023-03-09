When Suga called BTS' Jin 'an ideal husband'; rapper said he was 'in charge of fixing things that RM breaks'

BTS member Suga clocked his 30th birthday on Thursday and also held a live session with fans. The group, BTS, comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Since their debut, all the members stayed together in a dorm. In an old interview, Suga had reacted when his dorm members RM and Jin, spoke about what they were ‘in charge of'. (Also Read | Suga announces his first solo global tour, check details; BTS ARMY reacts)

After staying together for several years, all the members including Suga started living in their own homes. Currently, Suga is awaiting his first-ever solo tour. On his 30th birthday, Suga was wished as well as teased by his group members on the social media platform.

In an interview with Cuvism Magazine in 2014, RM had said that he was 'in charge of breaking things'. Reacting to it, Suga had said, "I’m in charge of fixing the things that Rap Monster breaks. I change the lightbulbs, fix the toilet, or re-attach doorknobs…I do a lot of that kind of stuff."

Jin had said that he was in charge of the kitchen. He had said that after grocery shopping he would put them in the fridge and throw out old food. Speaking about Jin, Suga had said, "He’s a family man. He’s an ideal husband!"

Keeping with the tradition, Suga held a live session on the fan community forum Weverse on Wednesday evening. As he interacted with the fans, BTS members J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also posted comments. While Jimin wished him on the occasion and also spoke to Suga on the platform, J-Hope, and Jungkook teased him saying, "Yoongi, marry me." While Suga responded to Jimin, he didn't react to J-Hope and Jungkook's comments.

Speaking about it, Jungkook dropped a comment, "Whoa, Yoongi hyung really isn’t responding. I am really sad." J-Hope said, "Me too." Jimin said, "Huh? What’s going on? It was almost on the level of having a conversation with me."

When a fan asked why he cut his hair, Suga said, "Because I thought it was time. But even though I cut it, it’s not that short, and it’s still kinda long and gets in my way so when I work out, I still tie my hair back."

He added, "My mom liked my long hair a lot and asked why I cut my hair. The long hair is hard to maintain because if it’s not set (done by stylist), then I have to keep it tied. It’s still pretty long though, and the front hair is still long I think."

Talking about his upcoming tour, Suga said, "I’m going to a lot of cities for my tour. It’s a large-scale, the biggest if you see the tour schedule. I wanted to go to a lot of [cities]."

Last month, Suga announced his first-ever solo tour Agust D and shared a poster on Instagram. Suga will kick off his tour in the US where he will perform in Belmont Park (UBS Arena) on April 26-27 followed by Newark (Prudential Center) on April 29 and Rosemont (Allstate Arena) on May 3, May 5, and May 6.

Fans will see Suga next in Los Angeles (Kia Forum) on May 10-11, and May 14 while he will wrap up his US tour in Oakland (Oakland Arena) on May 16-17.

