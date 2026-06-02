Who is William Applegate? Sabrina Carpenter files restraining order against alleged stalker; ‘this is intentional…’

Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she described as a dangerous stalker, someone she said she never met, yet who showed up at her Los Angeles home multiple times in just three days.

Who is William Applegate?

A judge granted Sabrina Carpenter a temporary restraining order after she alleged repeated stalking incidents.(AFP)

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William Applegate is a 31-year-old man who allegedly appeared at Carpenter's Los Angeles home uninvited on multiple occasions in late May 2026, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Carpenter said she did not know him at all. “William Applegate is a complete stranger to me. I have never met him or communicated with him in any way. I have no desire to meet him or communicate with him,” she wrote in her court declaration, per TMZ.

LAPD Detective Peter Doomanis, who filed a declaration alongside Carpenter's petition, described Applegate's behavior as deeply concerning. “It is my professional opinion that [Applegate] has developed a disturbing and irrational fixation on petitioner,” he wrote, per Rolling Stone. “The pattern of his conduct, which may have begun as early as approximately April 20, 2026, reflects the hallmarks of a fixated, obsessional individual… This trajectory is consistent with well-documented patterns of stalking behavior that pose a serious and escalating risk [to] victim safety.”

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{{^usCountry}} Applegate is now scheduled to appear in criminal court on June 18 over trespassing allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applegate is now scheduled to appear in criminal court on June 18 over trespassing allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Carpenter's signed declaration obtained by Rolling Stone, the most alarming incident took place on May 23, when Applegate allegedly trespassed onto her neighbor's property to get around her security fence, made his way to her front door and “forcefully pushed down” on the lever. When he found it locked, he allegedly knocked, rang the doorbell and refused to leave until police arrived and arrested him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Carpenter's signed declaration obtained by Rolling Stone, the most alarming incident took place on May 23, when Applegate allegedly trespassed onto her neighbor's property to get around her security fence, made his way to her front door and “forcefully pushed down” on the lever. When he found it locked, he allegedly knocked, rang the doorbell and refused to leave until police arrived and arrested him. {{/usCountry}}

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Ring camera footage of the incident was included in her court filing.

Applegate claimed he personally knew Carpenter and that she was expecting him. “[Applegate] fabricated the outrageous and entirely false claim that he personally knew me and that I was expecting him. This was a complete lie,” Carpenter wrote in her statement.

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What made it worse was what happened next. Less than 24 hours after being arrested, Applegate returned to her home on May 24. He came back again on May 25, this time parking outside and watching the property for hours. Carpenter described it in her declaration as “deliberate surveillance of my movements and my home."

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“This is not the behavior of someone who stumbled upon my property by accident,” Carpenter who is 27, wrote. “This is intentional stalking and surveillance directed at me and my residence.”

A Los Angeles judge granted Carpenter a temporary restraining order, requiring Applegate to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home, her car, her workplace and other residents including her older sister Sarah and Sarah's boyfriend George. A follow-up hearing to decide whether to extend the order permanently is set for June 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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