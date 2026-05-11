Quote of the day by Sabrina Carpenter: ‘Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable…'

Sabrina Carpenter turns 27 today. The singer, songwriter and actor is riding high on her stardom at present, fresh off headlining Coachella 2026. Born in Pennsylvania, her first brush with fame was on the Disney Channel, starring in the show Girl Meets World. US singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (AFP)

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She went on to release a number of albums with limited success before dropping Short n' Sweet in 2024, which got her the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and won her two Grammy Awards. She has not had to look back ever since. Today’s quote of the day celebrates the young star and is taken from her interview with Vogue Italia, which was published in October 2025.

The quote reads: “Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me.”