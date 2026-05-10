Quote of the day by Dwayne Johnson: ‘I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realise…’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Dwayne Johnson, the American actor, producer, and former professional wrestler, widely known for his resilience, discipline, and inspiring journey from sports entertainment to Hollywood superstardom. Dwayne Johnson advocates for open conversations on mental health and support. (REUTERS)

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the global star shared, “I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realise is that you’re not alone.” His statement reflects a deeply personal understanding of mental health struggles and emphasises the importance of speaking openly about emotional well-being. (Also read: Quote of the day by Rihanna: ‘I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut…' )

What Dwayne Johnson’s quote means At its core, this quote is a reminder that mental health challenges are deeply human and far more common than people often acknowledge. Feelings of depression can create a sense of isolation, but Johnson’s words reassure that many others walk similar paths. Recognising this shared experience can reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help without shame.

It also underlines the importance of connection, whether through friends, family, or professional support systems. Opening up about what we feel can often be the first step toward recovery, healing, and emotional strength.