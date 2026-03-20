Quote of the day by Rihanna: ‘I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut…'

This statement serves as a powerful reminder that fulfilment comes from listening to your inner voice and taking risks aligned with your passions. Rihanna’s journey, from her early music career in Barbados to becoming a global icon in music, fashion , and beauty, exemplifies the importance of following one’s gut and staying authentic. Her words encourage fans, creatives, and entrepreneurs to embrace their instincts, chase their dreams unapologetically, and avoid compromising for comfort or convenience.

In a 2016 Vogue interview , the global superstar said, “I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world.” These words reflect her philosophy of trusting one’s instincts, making bold choices, and staying true to oneself, whether in music, business, or personal life.

Today’s quote of the day comes from Rihanna , the Barbadian singer, fashion icon, and entrepreneur. Known for her fearless creativity, bold business ventures, and unapologetic confidence, she has consistently broken barriers in music, fashion, and entrepreneurship, becoming a global inspiration for millions. (Also read: Quote of the day by Virginia Woolf: ‘Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that…' )

Why this quote resonates today In a world full of external pressures, social comparisons, and societal expectations, Rihanna’s insight is more relevant than ever. It reminds us that success and satisfaction come from authenticity and courage, not from conforming to what others expect. Her message motivates individuals to trust themselves, explore opportunities with confidence, and recognise that following one’s heart is a path to self-realisation and long-term happiness.

(Also read: Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘I always had my own voice and protected it fiercely’ )

More about Rihanna Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a Barbadian singer, entrepreneur, and actress, is a major cultural icon known for her versatile career, bold artistic reinventions, and unique fashion sense. She ranks among the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 250 million records sold.

She debuted with Caribbean-inspired albums Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006), producing hits like "Pon de Replay" and "SOS." Rihanna rose to international stardom with Good Girl Gone Bad (2007) and its reissue Reloaded (2008), delivering chart-toppers including "Umbrella," "Disturbia," and "Take a Bow."