Is solo travel good for your health? Know all about benefits, from emotional boost to self-realisation

Solo travel has its own share of admirers. Going to a destination by yourself is a great way to boost your confidence and enjoy life to the fullest. But did you know that there are some unique benefits of travelling solo that people usually overlook? Travelling on your own can be beneficial in many ways and enrich your experience. Solo travel has several benefits.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Having your own itinerary

In a group, everyone has to adjust to a schedule that is acceptable to all members. But when you are travelling by yourself, you can create a timetable that is best suited to you. This way, you can gain an extra hour of sleep or a little rest between a tight schedule – luxuries that will not be available while travelling in a group.

Emotional boost

As per an article on The Travel Psychologist, travelling alone has several benefits for the mental health of an individual. Solo travel helps recovery from depression, improves emotional stability, reduces stress and helps overall mental well-being.

Deeper interaction with locals

When you are travelling alone, you need to meet and interact more with locals. This would allow a more authentic and immersive experience of the place.

Opt for unique food choices

Group travel means settling for meals and restaurants that would be acceptable to everyone. This means always opting for more generic choices. But solo travellers can let their adventurous taste buds go by eating unique delicacies and trying restaurants with a different type of cuisine. This is an experience not to be missed.

Feeling of self-realisation

When you travel alone, you may discover new things about yourself. Be it your ability to adjust or a greater preference for certain types of experience, you may know yourself better through such an experience.

Flexibility in making plans

When you are the only one around, there is flexibility to make sudden alterations to your itinerary. You can opt for a quick detour or an excursion and give up certain less-interesting options. All this will not be possible easily in a group.

So, if you enjoy solitude and do not mind a quiet, reflective ambience, then pack your bags and head out to the destination of your choice. It will be a rewarding experience.

