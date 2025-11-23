From Lansdowne to Jaipur: 5 perfect solo travel destinations near Delhi for weekend getway

For people who want a break from city life, there are lots of cool places near Delhi to visit. From mountains to spiritual towns and cultural spots, these trips give fun, rest, and great memories. Here are five awesome places for individuals planning a solo trip. Shimla is surrounded by pine, oak and deodar forests.(Representative image/Unsplash)

1. Rishikesh

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is full of adventure and calmness. Situated by the Ganga River, the place is famous for temples, ashrams, and the Ram and Lakshman Jhulas. Solo travellers can enjoy rafting, cliff jumping, kayaking, or body surfing for fun. For peace, they can try yoga and meditation. The best time to go is from October to February.

2. Shimla

Shimla is a beautiful hill station surrounded by pine, oak, and deodar forests. You can go trekking, paragliding, river rafting, ice skating, or mountain biking. If you like history and culture, Shimla’s old infrastructure, temples, and famous Mall Road will be a great experience. Visit from June, as it is the best season for outdoor fun. If you want to experience snowfall, then you must visit from December to February.

3. Landsowne

For a quiet weekend getaway, this Himalayan town is the perfect place. Visitors can go hiking, enjoy some food at quaint cafes, or lose themselves in the beauty of the oak and pine forests nearby.

4. Manali

If you love adventure, Manali is another hill station in Himachal Pradesh that is famous for its valleys, forests, and the Beas River. Solo travellers can try paragliding, rafting, camping, and trekking in Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass. Manali also has old temples and forts for culture fans, and Mall Road is great for food and shopping.

5. Jaipur

Jaipur is a blend of culture, history, and adventure. Known as the Pink City, it has the City Palace, the Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and the Jantar Mantar. Visitors can also trek in the Aravalli Hills or go on wildlife safaris, zip lining, and ATV rides. The city’s colourful streets, local markets, and traditional Rajasthani food make it a happening and exciting place.

Whichever destination travellers choose, these places near Delhi are adventure, fun, and memories to treasure forever.