‘6 months, 200 CCTVs’: Delhi police nab key suspect in Chandni Chowk murder case

Delhi Police have arrested one of the two suspects involved in the murder of a 26-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained during a quarrel in Chandni Chowk earlier this year, police said. According to police, efforts are underway to nab the co-accused.

The arrest came after a six-month-long investigation that involved analysing around 200 CCTV cameras across multiple routes, police said.

On April 30, 2025, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital informed Police Station Kotwali that Saurabh, a resident of Labour Chowk, had self-admitted with injuries from a quarrel. He was later shifted to LNJP Hospital, where he died on May 2. Police registered an FIR (No. 362/25) under Section 103(1) BNS and launched an investigation.

(Also Read: Kerala woman bludgeoned to death over financial dispute, body found in plastic sack)

Police teams scanned footage from nearby areas and identified two suspects, tracing their movements to Gandhi Nagar Safeda Jhuggi. Residents recognised the men as vagabonds who worked as goods-cart pullers, but both had disappeared from the locality soon after the incident.

On November 20, one of the suspects was spotted during routine checking near Bankhandi Mandir, Chandni Chowk. He initially refused to cooperate, but interrogation revealed him to be Mohd. Azizul alias Pavva (24), a native of Alokjhari village, Darjeeling district, West Bengal.

According to police, Azizul, who came to Delhi six to seven years ago and lived as a vagabond in Gandhi Nagar, admitted to involvement in petty crimes like pick-pocketing and auto-lifting, driven by substance abuse.

He told interrogators that on April 30, he and his associate, Rafiq alias Rohit, also from Darjeeling, attempted to pick-pocket a man sleeping in Gandhi Bagh at Labour Chowk during the afternoon. The victim woke up and resisted, leading to a quarrel. Azizul held the man down while Rafiq allegedly attacked him with a knife. Both fled the scene and boarded the Mahananda Express the next morning to return to their hometown, police said.

Azizul recently returned to Delhi, assuming the police were no longer searching for him, but was nabbed due to continued surveillance.

Efforts are underway to nab the co-accused, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

(Also Read: Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery: Seventh suspect held, ₹6.29 crore recovered so far)