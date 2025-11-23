Kerala woman bludgeoned to death over financial dispute, body found in plastic sack

A woman was found murdered on Saturday in the compound of a house in Kerala's Kochi, with her body wrapped in a plastic sack, police said. The cops said that the accused had confessed to the crime, adding that he had collapsed while trying to dispose the body.(HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

Following the discovery of her body, a resident of Konthuruthi, George KK, was arrested in connection with the murder, PTI news agency quoted police as saying.

The cops further said that George had confessed to the crime, adding that he had collapsed while trying to dispose the body.

“During interrogation, George confessed to the crime. As per his statement, he tried to drag her body out of the house to dispose it, but collapsed before completing it,” Kochi Superintendent of Police Sibi Tom said.

Woman murdered over financial dispute

The accused had allegedly brought the woman, who was reportedly a sex worker, to his house. They had met near the South Girls’ High School in Thevara on Friday night, the PTI reported while citing police.

However, upon reaching George's house, an argument broke out between the two over financial matters, following which the accused struck the woman in the head with an iron bar in a fit of rage, Tom told PTI.

Following the murder, George had also allegedly asked the help of local residents in disposing the body, while claiming that the plastic sack had an animal carcass.

The body was discovered by volunteers from the 'Haritha Karma Sena' cleaning squad, who saw the sack lying on the tiled courtyard on the side of the house. The volunteers informed the local councillors, who then called the police.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the woman had been murdered, after bloodstains were found inside the accused's house, PTI reported. The police said that further investigation into the incident led to the interrogation of the suspect and the confession of the crime.

A probe is underway to establish the identity of the deceased woman, believed to be a native of Kerala's Palakkad district, PTI quoted sources as saying.