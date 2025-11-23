Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery: Seventh suspect held, 6.29 crore recovered so far

Bengaluru’s high-profile ₹7.11 crore cash van robbery case saw another breakthrough over the weekend, with police confirming the arrest of a seventh suspect linked to the heist that shocked the city earlier this month. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh and other senior police officials pose for a picture with the recovered cash worth.

The arrest, made late on Saturday, involves an individual who is related to one of the accused already in custody, officials said according to news agency PTI.

The development comes a day after the Bengaluru police announced the arrest of six suspects, including former employees of CMS Info Systems—the cash logistics firm that operated the targeted van, and a serving police constable, Annappa Naik, attached to the Govindapura station. Investigators have so far recovered ₹6.29 crore out of the total ₹7.11 crore stolen during the November 19 robbery in South Bengaluru.

(Also Read: Inside Bengaluru’s cash van heist: 3 months of planning ends in police breakthrough)

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, confirming the seventh arrest on Sunday, said more suspects are expected to be tracked down soon. “Seven people have been arrested so far. A few more are yet to be traced. One person from the police department is also involved,” he said, adding that 3–4 dedicated teams were formed to crack the case.

Describing the incident as a major challenge that temporarily “brought a bad name to the city,” Parameshwara credited the swift progress to the coordinated efforts of two Joint Commissioners, two DCPs and over 200 personnel. He said the remaining money is being traced and assured that the investigation is moving in the right direction.

According to the home minister, the accused had executed the robbery with “a lot of caution,” making the investigation technically demanding. Police have also seized the vehicles used by the gang. He reiterated that stern disciplinary and legal action will be taken against any police personnel found complicit.

When asked about possible lapses by CMS Info Systems, Parameshwara said the government is examining whether RBI guidelines were followed. “What guidelines should be given to them or what action should be taken will be looked into,” he said.