Inside Bengaluru’s cash van heist: 3 months of planning ends in police breakthrough

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 23, 2025 09:29 am IST

Their target date coincided with the peak cash replenishment schedule across multiple ATMs in the area.

Months of meticulous planning paid off for a gang that executed a high-stakes heist on CMS Info Systems’ cash van in south Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 19.

Bengaluru: Investigation underway after unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted an ATM cash van and fled with about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>seven crore, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Police revealed that the accused spent three months carefully mapping the cash van’s movements, shadowing its daily routes, and rehearsing the heist, Deccan Herald reported.

Investigators said the gang undertook a two-week reconnaissance of the route before the heist. They tracked the van’s exact halt points, crew break timings, blind spots, and stretches with minimal surveillance. Junctions deemed most vulnerable were noted in detail to ensure smooth execution, the report further added.

To avoid detection, the suspects refrained from using mobile phones during the operation. Instead, they communicated through an internet calling app, deliberately switching languages mid-conversation to confuse potential witnesses and delay profiling.

More than two vehicles were used during the heist, with number plates changed frequently to mislead law enforcement. The gang also stole non-serialised currency, making tracing the stolen money virtually impossible. Additionally, they monitored real-time media updates, which briefly threatened to expose early police leads.

Accoridng to DH, police confirmed that Constable Naik played a pivotal role in supervising the entire operation, ensuring the gang executed the heist with precision.

(Also Read: Major breakthrough in Bengaluru ATM cash heist case after police constable detained: Report)

Case breakthrough

According to police updates released yesterday, the investigation has gained momentum following forensic leads and surveillance footage. Investigators have identified key members of the gang and are piecing together their movements over the past three months. Officials said the meticulous pre-planning and use of multiple disguises and tactics made cracking the case challenging, but continuous monitoring and evidence collection finally yielded breakthroughs.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Inside Bengaluru’s cash van heist: 3 months of planning ends in police breakthrough
AI Summary AI Summary

A gang executed a meticulously planned heist on a cash van in south Bengaluru on November 19, coinciding with peak ATM cash replenishment. They spent three months mapping routes and rehearsing, utilizing multiple vehicles and disguises to avoid detection. Police investigations have gained momentum, identifying key gang members through forensic leads and surveillance footage.