Fri, Nov 21, 2025
Major breakthrough in Bengaluru ATM cash heist case after police constable detained: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 01:49 pm IST

Bengaluru police have detained two suspects, including a police constable, in connection with a ₹7.11 crore ATM heist.

Just two days after the audacious 7.11 crore daylight robbery shook Bengaluru, investigators have uncovered a stunning possible insider link, and detained two men, one of whom is a serving police constable.

Investigation underway after unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted an ATM cash van and fled with about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>seven crore, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Investigation underway after unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted an ATM cash van and fled with about seven crore, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The development marks the first major breakthrough in a case that has gripped the city since Wednesday’s brazen loot of an ATM cash refill van.

According to a Times Now report, a constable from the Govindarajanagar police station and a former employee of CMS Info System Limited, the company that manages the robbed ATM van, were picked up for questioning.

The ex-employee, originally from Kerala, had resigned from CMS recently. Investigators believe he had grown close to the constable over the last six months, a bond strong enough, police suspect, to hatch the elaborate robbery, the report added.

The fact that the van belonged to his former employer has only deepened suspicions of an insider-driven operation.

The turning point came from analysing mobile tower data from the robbery location. Police teams mapped active mobile numbers in the area and discovered that the constable and the former CMS employee exchanged multiple calls during the heist. Call Detail Records further revealed consistent communication in the days leading up to the crime.

Despite immediate border alerts and vehicle checks on Wednesday afternoon, the robbers had already slipped out. Investigators now believe the gang is likely hiding in Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.

A crucial lead surfaced when the getaway vehicle was found abandoned near Tirupati in Chittoor district, pointing investigators toward a possible escape route and confirming the gang’s movement across state lines.

Investigation intensifies

To speed up the chase, Bengaluru Police have deployed eight special teams and nearly 200 personnel across multiple states. An official update is awaited, but top leadership has expressed confidence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said police had already “obtained clues about the robbers,” while Home Minister G. Parameshwara assured that arrests would be made soon.

The investigation remains in full swing as police piece together what now appears to be a meticulously coordinated insider-assisted robbery.

Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Major breakthrough in Bengaluru ATM cash heist case after police constable detained: Report
