Bengaluru traffic police announce 50% discount on pending e-challans till December 12

In a major relief for motorists, the Karnataka government has announced a 50% concession on all unpaid traffic e-challan fines across the state. The order, issued on November 20, allows vehicle owners to clear pending fines by paying half the amount. The concession window will be open from November 21 to December 12.(X/BengaluruPost)

The concession window will be open from November 21 to December 12, giving residents three weeks to settle long-pending violations.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, motorists can check and clear their dues through multiple platforms.

Payments can be made via the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app, the BTP ASTraM app, and the Karnataka One/Bangalore One portals. Citizens can also pay by providing their vehicle registration number at any traffic police station or at the Traffic Management Centre.

Officials urged the public to take advantage of the limited-period concession to close pending cases and avoid future penalties.

