‘Space was easier’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Marathahalli-to-BIEC ordeal perfectly sums up Bengaluru traffic

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 wrapped up on Thursday with a moment that perfectly captured the city’s biggest everyday struggle: traffic. Opening his session earlier in the day, astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla joked that the toughest part of his journey wasn’t returning from space, it was travelling across Bengaluru. Indian Astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla addressed the gathering during the 'Future Makers Conclave' as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru, (PTI)

Shukla said he had set out from Marathahalli and ended up spending “three times the duration of this presentation” just getting to the summit venue. “You have to appreciate the commitment,” he added, drawing laughs from the audience.

His comment soon found its way into another stage. During his address at the Future Makers Conclave, IT Minister Priyank Kharge turned Shukla’s remark into a punchline about the city’s congestion woes. “Like Shubhanshu Shukla said, it was easier for him to get from space to Bengaluru, but coming from Marathahalli to BIEC was a little difficult,” Kharge quipped, assuring that the government would ensure such situations do not recur.

Bengaluru tech summit

The closing day of the summit also saw organisers outlining the scale of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. The three-day event drew 20,680 delegates from 57 countries, along with more than 46,389 business visitors, taking total attendance close to 92,500.

More than 630 speakers participated across 100 live sessions, covering AI, deep tech, biotech, aerospace, start-ups and a range of emerging technologies. The venue hosted 1,015 exhibitors, showcasing new products, innovations and solutions.

Deep-tech start-ups received a substantial boost, with the government and venture capital firms disbursing around ₹400 crore during the Future Makers Conclave. The platform also facilitated 146 curated cross-pitches involving 36 investors, while another 162 pitch sessions are lined up next week under the BTS banner. In addition, 107 mentor–mentee meetings were conducted over the course of the summit.

(With agency inputs)