Bengaluru generates 900 tonnes of plastic a day; CM sets 2030 target for a plastic-free city: Report

Bengaluru must dramatically cut down its plastic use if it hopes to become a cleaner, greener city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday. Speaking at the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s (KSPCB) golden jubilee celebrations at Palace Grounds, he disclosed that the city produces around 900 tonnes of plastic waste every day. CM Siddaramaiah set a target for Bengaluru to become a plastic-free city by 2030, and urged citizens and businesses to cut plastic use. (HT PHOTO)

Calling this unsustainable, the CM urged citizens, businesses and civic bodies to work together to eliminate plastic by 2030. Unless people understand the damage plastics cause, we cannot hope to achieve a plastic-free Bengaluru, he said, adding that awareness and public participation are essential. Siddaramaiah also appealed to residents to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it over to municipal workers.

In honour of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, he announced a ₹1 crore endowment fund that will support annual environmental programmes and recognise five eco-warriors each year, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister B Eshwar Khandre added that the government aims to make at least 50 wards plastic-free within this year, marking the first phase of the broader 2030 target.

Officials take note of water pollution in Bengaluru

KSPCB Chairman PM Narendraswamy raised concerns about non-functional sewage treatment plants across several districts, noting that untreated wastewater continues to flow into lakes and rivers, according to the report. He urged the Chief Minister to direct district officials to take immediate corrective measures.

Narendraswamy also said the Board would expand the number of river-monitoring stations as part of efforts to strengthen water-quality checks. Highlighting local innovations, he mentioned that Dakshina Kannada has already begun building roads using recycled waste and encouraged other districts to adopt similar practices.

The event concluded with the CM, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Minister Khandre honouring 10 individuals with the Indira Priyadarshini Environmental Award for their contributions to pollution control.