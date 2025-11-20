Brutal daylight assault caught on CCTV as Bengaluru woman attacked by neighbours over construction dispute

A shocking case of violence from Bengaluru's Kodigehalli has emerged after CCTV footage captured a woman being viciously assaulted in broad daylight by her neighbour and his family. The woman was allegedly attacked after she objected to construction workers drilling into her compound wall. CCTV footage of the attack on the woman in Bengaluru has gone viral.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru emerges as India's leading hub for women-led start-up funding: Report

CCTV visuals showed a man running towards her, dragging her by the hair, pushing her to the ground and kicking her repeatedly, while a woman tries to hit her with a rod. The video made rounds on social media, and a post accompanying it stated, “A woman in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli was brutally assaulted by her neighbour and his family after she objected to construction workers drilling into her compound wall. CCTV footage shows the main accused dragging her by the hair and kicking her to the ground.”

Watch the video here:

The victim has been identified as Chitrakala. According to the FIR filed at Kodigehalli police station, the primary accused, Pavan Kumar, who is constructing a building adjacent to her home, confronted Chitrakala around 1 pm on November 14 when she questioned the workers, said a report by India Today.

The FIR states that the violence quickly escalated as Pavan’s family members joined the attack. His mother Padmavathi, wife Bhaghya, father Rajendra and another woman, Monica, allegedly hit and abused the victim. Rajendra is accused of threatening to throw acid on her, while Monica allegedly struck her with a rod.

ALSO READ | Karnataka woman delivers in government hospital corridor, baby dies after fall

The complaint also mentions a second confrontation the following morning, when Chitrakala again questioned the construction activity. Pavan allegedly threatened to stab her with a dagger kept in his vehicle, telling her that her “intestines would spill out”, and warned he would kill her if found alone at home.

Several neighbours reportedly witnessed the assault and threats. Police have registered cases against all five accused, Pavan Kumar, Padmavathi, Bhaghya, Rajendra and Monica ,under multiple charges. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on evidence and witness statements.