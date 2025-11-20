Bengaluru emerges as India's leading hub for women-led start-up funding: Report

Bengaluru has firmly established itself as a powerhouse of Indian entrepreneurship, particularly for women. The Bengaluru Innovation Report 2025, released by KDEM, 3One4 Capital and Startup Karnataka, notes that from 2010 to 2025, the city hosted around 668 women-led startups, together raising nearly 13.4 billion dollars. In comparison, women-led ventures in Delhi-NCR attracted about 10 billion dollars, while Mumbai saw roughly 3.6 billion dollars, with 712 and 465 such startups respectively. With 668 startups raising nearly 13.4 billion dollars, Bengaluru surpasses Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Overall startup investment figures further underline Bengaluru’s dominance. Since 2010, the city has drawn 79 billion dollars in funding, far higher than Delhi-NCR’s 46.5 billion dollars and Mumbai’s 24 billion dollars, said a report by The Times of India. Bengaluru is also the fifth-largest unicorn hub in the world, home to 53 unicorns valued at 192 billion dollars, accounting for 42 per cent of India’s total unicorn valuation.

The city’s strong growth pipeline includes 39 soonicorns (a startup that has the potential to reach 1 billion dollar valuation in the near future), ahead of Delhi-NCR (30) and Mumbai (21). These fast-rising companies have already secured 16.3 billion dollars in funding.

Fueling this ecosystem is Bengaluru’s deep talent pool: about 2.5 million software professionals reside here, giving the city the largest tech workforce globally. Yet the median software salary remains around 12,000 dollars annually, keeping the ecosystem cost-efficient. With a house price-to-income ratio of 9.5, Bengaluru is one of the most affordable major startup hubs internationally, the report stated.

According to Siddarth Pai of 3One4 Capital, nearly one in four Bengaluru residents works in software or startups, and the city’s innovation strength is spreading across Karnataka. Each year, the city welcomes 150,000-200,000 new tech workers, representing 40-45 per cent of India’s tech hiring. Karnataka also holds 50 per cent of the nation’s AI/ML talent and leads the country in patent filings in computer science, electronics, and communications, the report noted.