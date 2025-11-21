Bengaluru named among world’s top 30 cities. Here's why it made the cut

Bengaluru has earned a new global badge of honour, and this time, it’s not about startups or traffic. The city has been named one of the World’s Top 30 Best Cities in the 2026 edition of the World’s Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy, a respected global urban index that assessed more than 270 major cities across continents. The report highlights Bengaluru’s versatility.(Unsplash)

The annual ranking, which blends hard numbers with public perception, looks at everything from economic might and tourism appeal to food culture, transport, environment and long-term liveability. While London held its long-running title as the world’s No. 1 city for the 11th year straight, India made a serious impression on the list, and Bengaluru led the pack.

Bengaluru breaks into top 30

Placed at Rank 29, Bengaluru is celebrated not just as India’s tech capital but as a city that’s finally being acknowledged for its green lungs, easy-going lifestyle, and standout experiences for families, food lovers and tourists, NDTV reported.

The report highlights Bengaluru’s versatility, a city where deep-tech labs sit alongside wildlife parks, buzzing breweries and palaces straight out of history books.

Surprising many, Bengaluru clinched the top spot globally for ‘Family-Friendly Attractions’, thanks to a mix of wildlife experiences at Bannerghatta and theme-park thrills at Wonderla, the report further added.

Bengaluru’s dining culture continues to turn heads internationally, earning the city the #3 global ranking for ‘Restaurants’. Whether it’s iconic southern seafood at Karavalli or experimental menus across Indiranagar, the city’s food scene is flagged as one of the most compelling anywhere.

Retail therapy is a strong suit as well. With a #6 ranking in ‘Shopping’, Bengaluru is praised for offering everything from UB City's luxury storefronts to the massive Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Vidhana Soudha and Bangalore Palace, both social-media favourites, helped secure the #1 global spot for Sights & Landmarks.

The report also calls out one of the city’s biggest infrastructure upgrades, the newly operational Yellow Line, which has improved mobility and strengthened Bengaluru’s overall Lovability index ranking at #19.

India’s other global stars

India’s presence in the Top 100 doesn’t stop with Bengaluru. Three more major metros made the cut:

Mumbai: Rank 40

Mumbai is applauded for its relentless energy, emerging infrastructure and massive cultural footprint. It also earns #3 globally for Sights & Landmarks, powered by its monuments, neighbourhoods and skyline.

Delhi: Rank 54

Delhi’s blend of heritage and modern dynamism keeps it firmly on the global map. With icons like the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Akshardham, the capital places in the global Top 5 for Sights & Landmarks.

Hyderabad: Rank 82

Hyderabad’s mix of Nizam-era charm and a booming modern cityscape keeps it in the global conversation. Charminar anchors its #20 ranking for Shopping, while Golconda Fort and Mecca Masjid power the city’s #2 global spot for Sights & Landmarks.