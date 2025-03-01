Who was Khalil Fong? Renowned Hong Kong musician 'Fang Datong' dies at 41

Famed Hong Kong musician Khalil ‘Fang Datong’ Fong passed away on February 21 at the age of 41 after battling illness for five years. Khalil Fong, the renowned Hong Kong musician, died on February 21 at 41 after a prolonged illness. His music and graphic novels are considered an eternal legacy.(Khalil Fong/Instagram)

“Fong will continue his mission and dreams in another realm of life. The music and graphic novels he left behind are an eternal spiritual legacy,” his music company, Fu Music, shared on Sina Weibo on Saturday.

Back in 2010, he was hospitalized multiple times due to pneumothorax, a condition commonly known as a collapsed lung, which was reportedly brought on by overwork. When he made his long-awaited return in 2024, he shared that he was improving, though not yet fully recovered, per Malaysian media outlet Oriental Daily.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}