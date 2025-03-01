Kim Soo Hyun, Cha Eunwoo no match for Byeon Woo Seok: Prada man retains top model brand, defeats BTS, Blackpink

There's no separating Byeon Woo Seok from fashion. The former model-turned-K-drama star and natural fashionista once again retained his top advertisement model brand rank. Additionally, the beloved South Korean hunk has also risen to the ranks to take the lead on the February 2025 Rising Star Brand Reputation board. Byeon Woo Seok has again defeated his K-drama colleagues Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Eunwoo for the top advertisement model rank. (Instagram )

#PRADAFW25XByeonWooSeok trends on X

Though once reported rejected by Prada, the Lovely Runner standout was officially named the high-end fashion brand’s ambassador a few months ago. The applause-worthy development poetically paved the way for him to make headlines at the Prada 2025 F/W, Milan Fashion Week in Italy, this week.

Despite donning what may otherwise seem like an ordinary striped look as the front-row audience member, Woo Seok stood out as a stellar presence at the women’s collection fashion show on Feb 27. Subsequently, the actor’s name and other similar tags related to his striking appearance in Milan ruled over X trends.

Byeon Woo Seok holds 1st spot on Feb Advertisement Model Brand Rankings

With the Record of Youth star’s name still at everyone’s tip of the tongue, the February Advertisement Model Brand Reputations ranking resurfaced. Adding another milestone to the celebrations of the growing Byeon Woo Seok effect, the model brand rankings again witnessed the actor take the top spot on the chart. To achieve another win, he again defeated fellow big names from the K-pop and K-drama scenes.

Although music sensation BLACKPINK came close as the second place-holder, there was still no defeating the man with much-praised acting chops. According to the Korean Business Research Institute’s big data evaluation collected from Jan 6 to Feb 6, the Lovely Runner leading man even defeated competition from K-drama hunks like Kim Soo Hyun, Gong Yoo, Cha Eunwoo, Lee Jung Jae, and others. Holding on to his No. 1 spot, Byeon scored a brand reputation index of 1,593,381.

Also a leader on Star Brand Rankings

K-media outlet also released another brand reputation rankings chart mapping the success of the rising stars in the K-entertainment industry this week. According to the analysis of Rising Star brand big data from Jan 27 to Feb 27, Byeon Woo Seok garnered a cumulative score of 5,768,040.

On this side of competitive rankings, the unrivalled performer defeated Choo Young Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, The Tale of Lady Ok), Lee Joon Hyuk (Love Scout), Lee Je Hoon (Taxi Driver), Choi Woo Shik (Melo Movie), Park Jeong Min (Newtopia) and other names from the K-drama/K-pop industry.

Top 30 Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings (Feb)

Byeon Woo Seok BLACKPINK Lim Young Woong Son Heung Min Yoo Jae Suk BTS Kim Soo Hyun Gong Yoo IVE ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo Faker SEVENTEEN Lee Chan Won Han Ji Min Lee Jung Jae Shin Dong Yup Jun Hyun Moo aespa LE SSERAFIM Lee Byung Hun Hyun Bin Young Tak Baek Jong Won Kim Hye Soo Kim Yuna Ma Dong Seok Kim Jong Kook BIBI Kang Ho Dong Son Suk Ku

Top 30 Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings (Feb)

Byeon Woo Seok Choo Young Woo Park Ji Hyun Lee Joon Hyuk Stray Kids DAY6 Park Seo Jin Lee Soo Ji Cha Joo Young Hayoung Kim Do Young BIBI Lee Young Ji BABYMONSTER Lee Je Hoon Choi Woo Shik Park Jeong Min ENHYPEN

19. KiiiKiii

20. Go Youn Jung

21. Car, the Garden (카더가든) / Cha Jung Won

22. Lee Yi Kyung

23. Jung Jae Kwang

24. Chae Soo Bin

25. Kim Hye Yoon

26. QWER

27. BOYNEXTDOOR

28. TWS

29. Son Tae Jin

30. Lee Yi Dam