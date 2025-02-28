Internet explodes over Gong Yoo's jaw-dropping bare arms in new photoshoot; ‘I’m down bad for him’

Actor Gong Yoo has long been a household name, captivating audiences with his deep performances in shows that stay with you long after they're over, namely Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Squid Game. Gong Yoo has become an international star, helping elevate K-dramas to a global stage, especially through his portrayal of the enigmatic Recruiter/Salesman in Squid Game, which solidified his status as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Internet explodes over Gong Yoo's new shoot

In a new shoot for W Korea, Gong Yoo also shared some insights into his time working on Squid Game and his role in the groundbreaking series. Reflecting on his experience as the mysterious Recruiter, Gong Yoo revealed, “I didn't really discuss anything with the director before filming. I read the script and thought, ‘Huh? This is fun, this is totally crazy!’ and tried various things on site. However, there were some things that were quite different from when I usually work on a production.

Gong Yoo for W Korea

He continued, describing how his role felt less complicated compared to other projects. “And since it's a supporting role with only one appearance, it's also convenient that I don't have to think about the entire production. Usually, I have to think about the production from the beginning to the end. I have to always keep in mind how I'm related to each character, how much line I have to keep in my lines or attitude when filming each scene, and the consistency and balance. This time, I only had to think about my character and what I had to do. It was straightforward, so I didn't have any distracting thoughts, and it felt light.”

Gong Yoo for W Korea

While fans appreciated his insights into the character arc, what stole their attention was something else entirely: his bare arms. To say the shoot was a heart-throbbing spectacle would be an understatement since it showcased the actor in a raw and rugged light that has left fans swooning. “He’s not doing anything, and I’m down bad for him,” one fan confessed, reflecting the online frenzy that his shoot has stirred. Another chimed in, “Gong Yoo never misses when it comes to style and presence! His W Korea shoot is another reminder of why he’s an icon—effortlessly blending elegance with charisma.” And it wasn’t just fans applauding his effortless style. Some saw a new side of Gong Yoo, with one comment noting, “He’s definitely channeling that rugged vibe, like he’s ready for a cowboy movie or something.”

Whether it's his incredible performances or simply the commanding presence he brings to every photo shoot, Gong Yoo continues to captivate, proving time and again why he remains one of the most beloved and talked-about stars in the global entertainment scene.