Why Travis Kelce is skipping Taylor Swift's NYC Birthday Celebration; singer flooded with blooms

Travis Kelce is expected to miss Taylor Swift's birthday bash in New York, putting an end to speculation about his potential trip. Amid rumors of him joining the celebration in NYC, an insider reveals that the Kansas City Chiefs player will stay in Kansas City, MO for a crucial reason. The Lover singer, on the other hand, was seen celebrating her early birthday on Tuesday night by stepping out with her best friend Selena Gomez.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift rings in Birthday solo as Travis Kelce sticks to practice

Taylor and Travis have been in the spotlight since officially acknowledging their relationship. The music legend, recently honored as Time magazine's Person of the Year, opted out of the Time gala on Tuesday to enjoy a luxurious dinner with Selena Gomez and other A-list friends.

Fans had expected Travis Kelce to be present for Taylor Swift's 34th birthday celebration. They even expected a big proposal coming her way. However, a close source to Page Six revealed that he won't be traveling to New York City due to prior football commitments.

Though Travis Kelce won't be present in New York City for his girlfriend's birthday, they found time to celebrate a few days ahead. The duo was photographed sharing a steamy kiss at a post-game holiday gathering in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Taylor Swift receives Birthday blooms

On the morning of her 34th birthday, the Cruel Summer singer was greeted with an abundance of flowers delivered to her upscale New York City apartment. Taylor Swift was showered with bouquets of white roses, lilies, and scarlet peonies, among other floral arrangements. It's unclear who sent this lovely arrangement, despite fans speculating that lover Kelce might be the sender.

For those who are unaware, the singer celebrated her birthday earlier in the day by making her critically acclaimed Eras Tour concert film accessible for viewing on demand.